On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Sebring City Council voted to tell the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to proceed with a “concept” for the waterfront. This is the area that includes the library, the civic center. Lakeside Theatre, the City Pier, and three houses, two of them historic. The paper made it sound like an actual plan was presented and passed. In fact three “concepts” were presented and the CRA was told to keep working on the last one. The concept needs details to be a plan. One sign of this is that the cost is estimated to be between $13 million and $26 million, depending on which options are selected.
Press coverage was disappointing. The story on Feb. 15 gave notice of the meeting but made no mention of the numerous critics of the waterfront plans. The story on Friday, Feb. 18 quoted members of the City Council and Terry Mendel, who is running for the council. The only other person quoted by name is Jeff Sawyer, the outfitter who stands to profit from the whole business. Most of the people who came to the meeting opposed it, and many spoke against it. Bobby Lee, who presented an alternative plan to the council, spoke but was not mentioned.
George Hensley, former mayor of Sebring, said that the cost of the project would mean a bond issue. Since the project won’t be covered by a bank loan, the city will issue bonds at a higher interest rate, and will pay for many years to come. Even a former mayor wasn’t quoted in the paper. Several photos were taken by a news photographer but none were used.
The “concept” calls for the civic center to be torn down. Everyone agrees that if we tear down the center, we need to build a new one. As I told the council, it makes no sense to tear down what we have when no one has any idea when or where a new one will be built, or at what cost. The cost estimates that we have heard are meaningless because they don’t include the cost of replacing the civic center.
Roland Bishop, a member of the council who is running for re-election on March 8, supports the changes. He said that he has kids and they need a splash pad, part of the “concept.” Does this make any sense? There are many places to go swimming in Highlands County but there is only one civic center. The Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring is an asset to the whole county. Why does the city have to provide a splash pad? If demand is there, private enterprise can build one.
Does the public know that the design eliminates parking near the library and civic enter? Council President Charlie Lowrance said that the public can park across the street and walk over. There will be a “drop off” loop to the Theatre. This won’t work. There are too many people of limited mobility in this area who cannot park and cross a busy road to get to the library and other activities. Many people cannot or will not choose to walk a quarter of a mile to get to the City Pier.
Many people of limited mobility don’t have someone to drop them off. The newspaper story of Feb. 19 made it sound like these changes are a slam dunk, virtually inevitable. In fact, the vague plans we have heard are not well thought out, and probably illegal under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Dale Gillis is a resident of Sebring.