Sebring Elks #1529 Flag Day

SEBRING — Friday, June 10, the Sebring Elks #1529 proudly performed the Flag Day Ritual which is a requirement of every Elks Lodge. Members and guests sang both the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” accompanied by member Reggie Lemmen on keyboard. This ceremony honors our country’s flag, celebrates the anniversary of its birth — June 14, and “recalls the achievements attained beneath its folds.”
Exalted Ruler Jonathan Spiegel conducted the program and Jim Mason told of the history of our flag and gave the patriotic address. Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Post 2247, presented the eight different flags starting with the Pine Tree Flag in 1775 through today’s 50 Stars & 13 Stripes Flag.