On April 24, the Sebring Elks #1529 had its First Annual Bass Fishing Tournament on Lake Jackson. Winners and poundage were: First place, $1,000, Matt Thompson and Kendall Ogg — 11 pounds, and 6 ounces Second place, $750, Corky and Tangie Neff — 10 pounds, 12 ounces. Third place, $500, Chip Heck and Dave Burdick — 10 pounds, 11 ounces.
Beautiful weather, great raffle prizes, wonderful sponsors, music by California Toe Jam Band, bake sale, and our many volunteers who cooked and baked made this event a success.