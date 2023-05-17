SEBRING — On May 12, the Sebring Elks #1529 enjoyed a special night. The Lodge presented two $1,000 scholarships to local seniors. Lewis Drummond, a senior from Avon Park High School, will be attending the University of Central Florida, and Adrienne Perez from Sebring High School will be attending South Florida State College.
Julia Hartt, an eigth grader from Sebring Middle School, was presented a check for $250 from the Lodge and a check for $500 from the Florida State Elks Association. Her essay on Americanism won third place in the Florida State Elks contest and has been submitted to the National Elks contest. Linda Lakes, her teacher, was given a $100 check to thank her for her class participation.