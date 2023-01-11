SEBRING — The Sebring Elks #1529 has once again chosen a well deserving member for the Elk of the Month for January. Tim Baker is a fairly new member and not known by many at the Lodge. All this quickly changed when he agreed to head up our annual golf tournament last November. With his winning smile, positive attitude, and direct approach, he quickly won over the membership and many were willing to help chair this event. The Lodge is very grateful for the time and expertise Tim gave and the event was a tremendous success.
Tim is a lifelong resident of Sebring and has been married to his bride, Jodi, for 30 years. He has three sons and two daughters-in-law, Tyler (Amanda), Jordan (Alexa) and Dalton.