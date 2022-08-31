SEBRING — On August 18, 2022, the Sebring Elks #1529 presented a check in the amount of $1,000.00 to Cora Schwingel, Administrator for Change of Pace, Inc. Pictured l-r are: Brenda Richards, Cora Schwingel, and Exalted Ruler Jonathan Spiegel. Brenda brought this organization to Sebring’s Board of Directors and requested funds to help support this non-profit Daycare/Activities Center for Adults.
Change of Pace is part of the Sebring Christian Church located at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Adults suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory related illnesses now have a safe and secure environment to come to meet new friends, play games, tell stories, and reminisce about the past. Tailored activities are selected to keep each client interested, and snacks and nutritious meals are included, as well as rest periods. There is also an evening support group which meets every Monday from 6 - 7 p.m.