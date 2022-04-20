SEBRING — On a foggy morning, April 2, 2022, The Special STARS held their 21st Annual Softball Classic.
“This event benefits Special STARS which provides sports and recreational services for more than 300 children and adults with disabilities in Highlands, Hardee and southern Polk counties.”
For many years, the Sebring Elks #1529 have been proud sponsors of this organization and because of their generous donations through the years, have been included in the “All-Star Wall.”
The ceremony began with the show of support by the Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office, followed by the presentation of Colors by Ralph Meyers, and singing of the Star Spangled Banner.
Sebring Elks Exalted Ruler, Jonathan Spiegel presented a check to STARS member Jack Garnett in the amount of $350 which added to the previous check not used due to the pandemic shutdown, totaling $1,000. Jonathan also threw out the first pitch to get the tournament, consisting of five teams, started.
As usual, Cindy Marshall, Special STARS Coordinator did a great job and can be seen with the Germaine Surveying, Inc. team.