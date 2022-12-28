The Elks National Organization sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest each year. Each lodge is asked to participate and submit the top three in each age group to the district chairman who then chooses which ones to send to the state for consideration to go to national. This year’s theme is “What is My American Dream”. Sebring Elks Americanism Chairman Diane Morse did a great job and was able to get participants from Woodlawn Elementary School and Sebring Middle School. First place winners from each school were awarded $100; second, $50, and third, $25.

