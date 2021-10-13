Sebring Elks has 5 new members

On Thursday, October 7, the Sebring Elks #1529 initiated five new members. This Benevolent Organization continues to grow and is such an integral part of this community. The funds given and the community participation from this organization help to make Highlands County a safer and happier place to live.
