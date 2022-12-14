On the first Sunday in December, every Elks Lodge has a Memorial Service to honor their members who had passed away that year and it is opened to the public. On Dec. 4, 2022, the Sebring Elks honored 11 Departed Members. The purpose is to remind the living that our fellow Members are never forgotten. It was a beautiful ritual consisting of a Processional Entrance of Officers who later presented an offering to the Altar of Memory for Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity.
The Avon Park High School Show Choir, directed by Joy Loomis, sang “Amazing Grace,” “The Lord is my Shepherd” and led all in “Auld Lang Syne” and “God Bless America.”