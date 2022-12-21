SEBRING — The Sebring Elks #1529 traditionally invites veterans from local nursing homes and veteran members who would like to come for a Christmas luncheon. This year it was held on Dec. 14.
The kitchen staff provided a delicious traditional meal with turkey and all the side dishes as well as dessert.
Two nursing homes were represented this year; The Palms and St. Camillus Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center. Patrick Sullivan was a great Santa, talking to veterans and giving out gifts and Brenda Richards along with Gwen Clark were the hostesses. Buddy Richards provided the music designating all the military branches.
Counting family, friends, veterans and their caregivers, there were 21 in attendance.