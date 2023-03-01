SEBRING — Members of the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 know how to roll up their sleeves and give back to their community with manpower as well as donations.

A total of 15 members from Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 demonstrated their community involvement on Feb. 16 when they assisted the Hands for the Homeless program in Avon Park with their Feeding Tampa Bay project with time and money.

Recommended for you