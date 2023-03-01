SEBRING — Members of the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 know how to roll up their sleeves and give back to their community with manpower as well as donations.
A total of 15 members from Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 demonstrated their community involvement on Feb. 16 when they assisted the Hands for the Homeless program in Avon Park with their Feeding Tampa Bay project with time and money.
Hands for the Homeless is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping making the world a better and happier place by feeding and providing other services to the homeless and hungry. They are located at 106 N. Butler Ave. The organization always needs volunteers and donations to help this worthy cause.
Twice a month the Elks help with the program. The volunteers with the Elks started their day at 8:15 a.m. and for the next two-and-one-half hours they prepared a staging area, unloaded the truck and sorted the food in boxes that will each feed a family of four.
Members of the Elks who participated were Sheryl Teachout, Mary Brainard, Tim Quaranta, Brenda Richards, Diane Morse, Pat Lantagne, Ed Kwasnick, Gwen Clark, Ken Wheeler, Ronna Mason, Ed Sebastian, Tina Schneider, Ken Lantagne, Jean Sebastian and Ron Schilffarth.
Local farmers west of Sebring and many local stores donate each of the items. Food consisted of fresh produce, breads, milk or other drinks, meats and desserts. The cars started lining up early in the morning to receive these donations. By 9:30 a.m., the first boxes were given out and by 11 a.m. the last car pulled away. Based on a family of four and 250 cars, the program feeds 1,000 people twice a month through the drive-thru program.
Volunteers for the Hands for Homeless also delivered 50 boxes by van to those in need who have no transportation.
This program costs $800 each time food is served, and the Sebring Elks presented them a check to cover the expenses. The donation came for the Florida State Elks Matching Fund.