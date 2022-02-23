Sebring Elks new members

Back row, from left; Gary Brockett, William Clay, Danny Copeland, Robert Keifling, Michael Martin and Richard Schiebner. Front row, from left; Donald Snapp Jr., Darlene Sites, Beverly Sykes, Janet and Shane Wirries.

 COURTESY PHOTO

On Feb. 17, the Sebring Elks #1529 initiated 11 new members. The Elks Organization is a social as well as a benevolent organization, and we are proud that these citizens have chosen to become part of the growing Elks Family.

