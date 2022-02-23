On Feb. 17, the Sebring Elks #1529 initiated 11 new members. The Elks Organization is a social as well as a benevolent organization, and we are proud that these citizens have chosen to become part of the growing Elks Family.
Sebring Elks new members for February
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy Sebring Elks #1529
