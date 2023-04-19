Through state and national grants, the Sebring Elks #1529 have been able to provide money to support the needs of the Hands for Homeless in Avon Park. With the assistance of the National Beacon & Spotlight Grants, as well as the state matching grant, the Lodge was able to help sponsor the purchase of a used truck for this organization.

This truck will be seen around Highlands, Hardee, and Polk counties and will be hauling fresh and dried foods to be distributed to the needy from the Avon Park location.

