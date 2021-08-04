Sebring Elks #1529 are proud sponsors of both the Sebring Dixie Youth Baseball AAA team and the Ozone All Star teams. Both teams are heading to Laurel, Mississippi as the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament Champions in their divisions. The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series begins Saturday, Aug. 7.
Presenting each team with a $250 check is Elks member Nick Tidwell. Carter Gose and his mother Christi accepted for the Ozone league and Coach Brian Simmons and Gabe Ford accepted for the AAA league.