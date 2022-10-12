The Sebring Elks #1529 once again are proud to have four new members join our Benevolent organization. The Lodge has a warm and friendly feel about it and its members are welcoming. People join for various reasons as depicted by Judy and Ken Canfield who are new to the area and wanted a place to socialize as well as make a commitment to the community.
Michael Halloran is a long time resident and decided to join as many of his friends have recently become Elks. Donna Dangler comes from a long line of Elks; her 90+ year old father is a member here as well as her sister and brother-in-law. She travels back and forth to this area which is good as an Elk is welcomed in any Lodge in the United States. Pictured l-r: Judy and Ken Canfield, Michael Halloran, and Donna Dangler.