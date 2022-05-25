New Sebring Elks
Courtesy Photograph/Sebring Elks #1529

Sebring Elks #1529 enjoyed another month of membership growth. On May 5, eight new members were installed. Pictured from left; Benny Graves, Jeremy Daugherty, Michael Halsey, Patsey Shepherd, Cele Carmona, Valerie Taylor, and Angela and Donnie Goins. The Lodge welcomes them and we all look forward to getting to know them.

