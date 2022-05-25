Sebring Elks #1529 enjoyed another month of membership growth. On May 5, eight new members were installed. Pictured from left; Benny Graves, Jeremy Daugherty, Michael Halsey, Patsey Shepherd, Cele Carmona, Valerie Taylor, and Angela and Donnie Goins. The Lodge welcomes them and we all look forward to getting to know them.
Sebring Elks welcome new members
- Special to Highlands News-Sun from Sebring Elks Lodge #1529
