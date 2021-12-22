SEBRING — Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has had calls about drainage issues since his first day.
On Aug. 1, 2016, he recalls, he got a call from the Florida Department of Transportation, concerned that water drainage from Sebring Falls mobile home park, pooling on U.S. 27, might cause motorists to lose control and crash.
One solution, that one of his now-former staff members had offered, involved putting in a berm to keep water from flowing on the road. That would have flooded the community, Howerton said, and he wasn’t about to do that.
Since then, however, he has looked for solutions, and the county commissioners’ recent acceptance of $1.75 million from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program will help, but it won’t do anything immediately.
Howerton told commissioners and residents Tuesday at the Board of County Commissioners meeting that a study will take $150,000 and 9-12 months. Getting a plan together to handle all drainage problems in the area might take another two years, which means residents have another three-year wait.
First, he said, he has to study the area: a 1,000-acre drainage basin in and around the mobile home park. As he described it, the area reaches into and affects neighborhoods as far north as Schumacher Road, as far south as State Road 66 and as far west as County Road 635.
A dozen residents from Sebring Falls, present at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting, said they have had water backing up into their yards, running into their outbuildings and patios, as well as lapping at the base of electric meter boxes mounted on utility poles in the same easements as the drainage ditches behind their homes.
Howerton told commissioners that the mobile home park, built circa 1979-1980, may have met drainage requirements at the time, but not more recent land development regulations. Neither the neighborhood nor nearby under-highway pipes can handle high-flow rainfall events.
Recent development on areas that used to collect stormwater complicates matters, Howerton said. Some ditches have been filled in, he said. At one spot, a poured concrete wall blocks a drainage ditch and confuses both residents and county officials: Neither one knows who built it.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District has the area included in the Sebring Basin Cooperative Funding Initiative project, with $350,000 budgeted, another $60,000 needed and the county in line to pay 25%.
Design and permitting could take six to nine months. Construction could take the same time, Howerton said, with total costs ranging from $1.5-$2.5 million.