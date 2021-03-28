This home is at 1532 Caribbean Road, Sebring. It is priced at $123,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two-bedroom, two-bath, two-carport home on owned land is located in one of the most popular 55+ communities in Highlands County.
Very well-maintained, freshly painted, vinyl plank flooring, amazing kitchen, granite counter tops, white custom cabinets, newer appliances, under-counter lighting and an island with additional storage.
Spacious master suite with his and her closets, dual sinks, new shower installed and bathroom was painted. Beautiful guest bath has been upgraded with cultured marble, soaker tub, vanity and fixtures.
Some additional features include: six-inch baseboard, crown molding throughout, indoor laundry room, brand new shed, separate workshop, 24-by-12-foot office/craft room under air, updated tile in the lanai area plus a 32-by-12-foot carport. This home provides great space for entertaining guests with total privacy in the back of the home.
This park is the best deal in town that consists of a low monthly fee of $40, which includes use of the clubhouse, pool and shuffleboard. There is also a storage area available for your boat, camper, etc.
For additional information or to schedule a private viewing. Contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS#279405