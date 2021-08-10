LAUREL, Miss. —Sebring AAA had a shaky start to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series but rebounded in a big way Sunday. Following a 7-4 loss to Louisiana on Saturday, the Blue Streaks routed Arkansas 18-0 on Sunday as the team continues fighting its way out of the loser’s bracket.
Team Florida traded runs with its opponents from The Boot through the first four innings on Saturday. Streaks pitchers struggled with finding the plate at times as they issued 10 walks and one hit-by-pitch in the game.
Louisiana grabbed the lead on a passed ball and RBI single in the first.
Sebring claimed the lead in the top of third as Hayden Bishop, Rylee Blanton and Hagen McCroy all reached to load the bases. Rich Cormier then hit into a fielder’s choice where Bishop was thrown out at home but an error in the infield scored Blanton and McCroy.
Eliel Feliciano smacked a 1-1 pitch for a single and scored Cormier for the 3-2 lead. But Louisiana tied it up as a bunt in the bottom of the third allowed for a Louisiana runner to score.
Sebring took the lead again in fourth as Ryan Mellow scored on an error by the Louisiana second baseman. However, it was the last run the Streaks scored as Louisiana took control.
The Bayou Staters utilized a bases loaded walk and single for a 5-4 lead in the fourth then another bases loaded walk with Waylon Smith pitching in the fifth made it 6-4. Justin Lozano relieved him after that and relinquished a two-out single as the deficit grew 7-4.
Despite the narrow deficit, the Streaks couldn’t do anything in the top of the sixth as Lozano went down looking while Carter Gose and Todd Nelson grounded out to end the game.
But Sebring put up plenty of runs against Arkansas on Sunday.
The designated visitor Blue Streaks jumped out to a 5-0. Mellow got it started with a two-RBI single to score Joshua Sutton and Smith. Lozano then scored on a wild pitch during McCroy’s at-bat and McCroy later drove in a run on a single.
Lozano started for Sebring and worked a quick inning on 11 pitches that featured two punchouts.
Sebring really blew it open in the second. Three singles, two on bunts, by Hagen Turner, Blanton and Sutton loaded the bases for Smith. He walked on four pitches to score Turner. Mellow then walked and scored Blanton for the 7-0 advantage.
An RBI groundout to second base by Lozano scored Sutton from third. Then Smith and Mellow made it 10-0 as both of them came home on passed balls.
After another shutdown inning by Lozano, Sebring pushed it to the mercy rule. Cormier hit a leadoff single, followed by one-out base knocks from Sutton and Smith. Lozano’s seeing-eye single scored both Cormier and Sutton.
Another passed ball plated Smith for a 13-0 lead. Gose walked and Nelson brought Lozano home on a hit then McCroy reached on an infield single. The man who led the inning off in Cormier drew a bases-loaded free pass to score Gose.
Eliel Feliciano then smacked a ball into right field that ended up clearing the bases as Nelson, McCroy and Cormier all scored for the 18-0 score.
Lozano then stranded two Arkansas baserunners thanks to two strikeouts and sealed the shutout. He picked the win with no runs, three hits and one walk allowed while striking out five in three innings.