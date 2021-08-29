SEBRING — After a strong debut season, the Downtown Sebring Artisans Farmer’s Market is hoping to expand their operation as they enter the second season. The market is intended to be a community friendly event to promote local and Florida grown produce and products. The market will host the season kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 9th, and run every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market is held directly in front of the Downtown Mall and MarketPlace at 1960 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
While participation in the market is entirely free for vendors, they must comply with several requirements. All vendors must comply with the Florida Cottage Industry standards and items must be grown, homemade or handmade to participate. Products being sold cannot be mass produced or manufactured, and livestock sales are prohibited. Acceptable items include and are not limited to fruits, vegetables, handmade crafts and art items.
Currently, the Artisans Farmer’s Market has approximately 35 vendors interested in participating in the season kickoff and is still accepting applications for more vendors. Applications can be picked up in person at Legacy Bicycles at 204 S. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring. For more information, those interested may visit the Sebring Farmer’s Market Facebook Page or inquire in person at Legacy Bicycles.