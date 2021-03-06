SEBRING — A candle appears to have started a fire in a downtown home Thursday afternoon.
Fortunately, the house sits just out the front door of Sebring Fire Department and was out in minutes.
After getting the page shortly before 3:45 p.m., it didn't take Sebring city fire crews long to get to or put out a fire Thursday afternoon on Lemon Avenue, just a 100 yards or more from the downtown firehouse.
City fire officials said firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the front and side windows of a front bedroom. They got the fire out quickly — within three minutes of arriving — and kept it to that front bedroom.
All members of the house, two adults and five children, had gotten out safely, fire officials said. In addition to saving the rest of the house from fire, they also saved a caged parrot from the flames.
Reportedly, the American Red Cross responded to assist the family.
Fire officials said fire crews also responded quickly because they had just returned to the station from training and had their gear and engines all ready to go.
As a candle caused this fire, firefighters warned local residents via social media not to leave any unattended candles burning in any room, especially close to window curtains.