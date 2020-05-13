SEBRING — The Sebring Fire Department’s Station No. 14 welcomed their new apparatus (fire engine E14) with a small ceremony last week. Crew and staff members of the downtown station, as well as members of City Council and immediate family members, gathered out front and excitedly waited for the big reveal of the new engine.
The ceremony consisted of a “wet down” and “push back,” an old tradition that fire departments all across the country participate in when they receive a new apparatus.
Captain Austin Maddox, a seven-year veteran, explained the “push back” originated in the late 1800s, in the time of horse-drawn equipment. The firefighters would have to physically push the fire engine back into the station, because the horses were incapable of backing in the equipment themselves, therefore the tradition was born.
“It’s something traditional that a lot of fire departments do in this country. And we wanted to bring it to this department and start something new here,” Maddox said. “So when the new apparatus comes in, we take the water out of the truck it’s replacing and spray it down. We had some nice shammies made. City Council and the mayor get to come out. We then wash and wipe it down and clean it up, push it in and it’s in service from there on out.”
The new apparatus is “replacing” front-line Engine 15 (the old E14), which will now be used for the highway, according to Fire Chief Bobby Border. This was the first push back many of the firefighters participated in, even for Border, who has been serving the community for the past 24 years.
The new truck was long overdue, Border said, “Our fleet has been aging and to have a new truck is just going to help us bear costs. It’s going to help with the budget and also with reliability … and we’re thankful that the city had the means to get this for us, because we definitely needed it. I’m very appreciative of the truck committee; they put in a lot of hours to spec this vehicle out.”
Part of that committee was Charlie Lowrance, liaison from the City Council to the fire department. Lowrance, a councilman for the past four years, previously worked for Miami Dade Fire Rescue as a captain and station commander for more than 29 years.
“The fire department is one of the instrumental departments of the city, they’re out there doing this stuff everyday, not just fire, but rescue as well. The fire department responds as first responders to car accidents and things like that, so we have to have equipment,” Lowrance said. “The men and the people are extremely important, can’t do it without them, but the equipment is also very important and we have to keep our equipment updated.
“So usually about every 15 years we have to replace a truck, and we’re kind of trying to schedule for every five years to replace one of the first-line apparatuses.”
It took at least a year between getting the money and go ahead from City Council to get the truck rolling into the station. Originally the fire department had big plans for revealing Engine 14 to the public and having the community participate in the ceremony, but due to the current COVID-19 crisis had to scale things back and settled for something a bit more personal.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop expressed how great it was not only for the community but for the fire department to restart this tradition.
“We have a great fire department,” Shoop said. “These men and women are so dedicated and do a wonderful job. It’s just a testament to what they can do.”
When the bay doors opened everyone happily applauded the reveal of Engine 14 and, before the ceremony began, all turned to the American flag to state the Pledge of Allegiance.
Border thanked everyone for coming out and also expressed his appreciation to all who took part in being able to achieve getting Engine 14. That was followed by a short speech by Maddox and a blessing from Pastor Dr. Derek Lambert from First Baptist Church. Lambert also had everyone take a moment of silence for the injured and fallen firefighters in our nation.
Anyone who wanted to participate in wetting down the truck was welcomed to do so. Maddox then had all participants grab a bright red shammy towel that was embroidered with the words “Sebring Fire 2020 Wet-Down” and everyone helped in drying off the engine.
Finally after completing the wet-down, all gathered to the front of Engine 14 and proceeded to push it back into the station. The ceremony was joyfully completed and Engine 14 now sits as the new front liner for the station that is already rich with history, waiting to serve the Sebring community.