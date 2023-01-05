SEBRING — An afternoon sailing adventure took an unexpected turn for the worse Tuesday, but first responders were able to save the day.
An octogenarian set out in his sailboat on Lake Jackson about 4:30 p.m. According to City of Sebring Fire Department’s Capt. Austin Maddox, the gentleman’s family grew concerned when he was gone longer than expected. Although Maddox was unsure of when the call for assistance came, it was dark when first responders got to the lake.
City of Sebring Fire Departments 14 and 15 was alerted and quickly set out in their own boat.
Initially unsure where the sailor and his boat were, Maddox said each station took different areas of the 3,412-acre lake to search. The water temperature was 68 degrees.
Maddox said their boat is equipped with a GPS that acts as a sort of sonar device and can see objects on the lake’s bottom. With training, a boater can determine the difference between a school of fish and other objects.
Sebring Police Department also helped with the search and checked the beaches; Highlands County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
Thankfully, the man was found unharmed aboard his craft. His sailboat was stuck on gravel near the bridge (U.S. 27) that separates Lake Jackson from Little Lake Jackson, according to Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart. Hart said there was no wind and the man did not have paddles.
The two main lakes in Sebring are Dinner Lake and Lake Jackson, according to Maddox. He said the lakes see a lot of recreation, whether it is swimming, boating, fishing or other types of personal watercraft. In his career with the department, Maddox guessed they have had to use the department’s boat over 25 times.
The City of Sebring Fire Department does annual water rescue training for three days. Eight firefighters comprise the SCUBA team. Of all the firefighters, some have specialized training such as SCUBA, dive certification and rescue dive.
“It’s good to have the training,” Maddox said.
The department’s boat is kept at Station 15 on U.S. 27, directly across from Lake Jackson. Maddox pointed out that the boat can be at city boat ramps in a matter of minutes.
The department has been called out on boat rescues for various reasons, whether its someone having a medical emergency on a boat, drownings and other boating incidents. Maddox said if boaters run out of fuel, that is not an emergency and they are on their own. However, if a storm is heading in, first responders might have to intervene.
Dock fires are another reason the department may have to use the boat. Maddox explained they may need to reach the fire from a boat. Dock fires can also involve oil and gas. Firefighters may need to place oil booms in the water.
Just before Christmas, two off-duty members of the City of Sebring Fire Department, along with some civilians, rescued four youth out of Lake Placid in their own boats.