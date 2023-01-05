SEBRING — An afternoon sailing adventure took an unexpected turn for the worse Tuesday, but first responders were able to save the day.

An octogenarian set out in his sailboat on Lake Jackson about 4:30 p.m. According to City of Sebring Fire Department’s Capt. Austin Maddox, the gentleman’s family grew concerned when he was gone longer than expected. Although Maddox was unsure of when the call for assistance came, it was dark when first responders got to the lake.

