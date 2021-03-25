SEBRING — Sebring city firefighters had back-to-back responses Wednesday morning for freak accidents involving both fire and water.
The first of two fire calls came between 8:30 and 9 a.m. for a car that had run off Lakeview Drive and hit a hydrant. The second, at 11 a.m., involved a grass fire along Cemetery Road, caused by fireworks.
Capt. Austin Maddox of Sebring Fire Department said the car, traveling west on Lakeview Drive, knocked a fire hydrant completely off its mount at Valencia Avenue, spilling water all over the roadway, but the driver was uninjured.
Sebring Police Department still had the crash under investigation as of press time.
Officials at the Sebring Utilities Department did not have immediate information on the cost to replace the hydrant, although Maddox estimated the fixture to cost at least $500-$600.
Shortly after the fire crew returned to Station 14 from that incident, they got a call at 11 a.m. for a grass fire on Cemetery Road. The fire crew only took 10 minutes to put out the fire on a quarter acre.
It was started by someone being careless with fireworks, Maddox said, but fortunately no one was hurt there, either.