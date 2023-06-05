The storage yard of odd-looking orange boats has baffled drivers on U.S. 98 for some time. What are they for?
For those who have taken a cruise out of Tampa, Miami, or other Florida port, they are easily recognizable as the motorized lifeboats that hang from lifts along the decks of Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Viking, and other floating cities.
Meet Josh Lozano, Florida operations manager for Palfinger Marine USA Inc., the company that repairs, paints and tests lifeboats from around North America and the world.
“We do work in Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Freeport Bahamas, a big marina in Alaska in fact, 90% of our work is overseas,” Lozano said. These are used on container ships, cargo ships, oil rigs, and cruise ships. Palfinger is based in Austria, but we authorize and service lifeboats all over the place.”
The company has offices in Virginia, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and other locations, and their work is linked to the industry use of the ships. For instance, its Louisiana office services and tests lifeboats on oil platforms, where the boats are poised like carnival rides on steel tracks.
The 40- to 50-foot-long lifeboats are motorized, carrying enough fuel, water and meals ready to eat for about 30 days.
“It’s not the best food but it will keep you alive for 30 days,” Lozano said. “They have a bunch of safety factors, they have locator beacons that ping off Coast Guard satellites when they hit the water. Their fuel consumption is extremely low, so on a full tank of fuel they can travel 150 miles.”
Lee Lozana, his wife, says their Sebring location repairs between 10-15 lifeboats a year in Sebring.
“That’s the nice thing about being in Sebring, we’re centrally located from all the ports,” Lee said. “Depending on the size of the boat, we can either put it on a boat trailer and trailer it ourselves or we get a transfer company with a low-boy trailer flatbed, and get a crane company to lift the boat into the yard.”
They go over every inch of the 40- to 60-foot boats, she said.
“We go over everything. We replace the engines, examine and replace parts all the way down to the bolts for the seats. We have certified service technicians who go over the transmission, the airtight sealing around the windows, even the bolts that hold the seats down, everything.”
Once the work is complete, certifying agencies test the work, including the U.S. Coast Guard, which also witnesses those test results.
“We even use Lake Jackson in Sebring to test the smaller, fast-rescue boats, man-overboard boats,” Lee said.
The lifeboats are getting bigger and more advanced all the time. Many of the boats in the yard carry 60 people, but the bigger boats carry up to 150 people and five years ago, a double-decker model was approved for more than 300 people.
According to cruise industry figures, Wonder of the Seas contains 18 lifeboats, which can accommodate 370 people per boat, making the total capacity 6,660.
“Ships are required to fit that many people in those boats in five minutes,” she said.
It is a quiet day on this Friday before Memorial Day, but the Sebring office has six full -time office employees and up to 20 service technicians who come in and work on the boats, including painters, mechanics, marine electronics specialists.
The company relies on Machine Technologies, Highlands Powder Coating, Sandhill Cranes, Bowman Steel, and other local companies for support and services.
“It feels good to be part of this community,” said Josh, adding that they moved the company from the east coast of Florida. “Everybody has always greeted us very well here in Sebring.”