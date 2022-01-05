SEBRING — On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Garden Club of Sebring held their annual Christmas Holiday Party at the “Caddy Shack” restaurant in Sebring. Members gathered in the private dining room that was nicely decorated with a beautiful Christmas tree and picture of a fire burning on a large wall hung TV.
Chairman Scarlet Bergner and her assistant Joanne Ott greeted all guests at the door with a small chalkboard easel with their name and a greeting as their place card. Members also received a Christmas gnome made for each member.
After lunch a large sheet cake was cut and passed to members and their guests which was followed by a Christmas sing along. Dennis Jenkins and Bennie Monroe led the group in singing of many traditional seasonal songs. Both Dennis and Bennie are members of the “Glad Hatters,” who sing at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and visit hospitals when asked. The Glad Hatters are part of the Highlands Lakeside Theatre group and accept donations for their musical talents wherever they sing. It was a special day and everyone went home filled with the Christmas Spirit. Many thanks for the beautiful decorations provided by Caddy Shack.