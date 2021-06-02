SEBRING — The Garden Club of Sebring ended its year with the Installation of the new officers for the 2021-2022 season. After a very informative PowerPoint program presented by Mary Meyers on the do’s and don’ts of canning, Ms. Meyers was presented with a beautiful plant. There was a short meeting followed by discussion of returning to the regular schedule of monthly meetings starting in September and various new ideas planned for the membership. A past president and current member of the Garden Club, Lucy Wheeler presented the Installation Program, the theme of which was “Butterflies.” Outgoing Board officers received a small gift as well as a bouquet as a thank you from retiring president Barbara Edwards.
As a thank you for all of her efforts for the past two years, the Club presented Barbara Edwards with a large picture of butterflies and a $200 gift certificate. New officers were given a butterfly attractor plant as a thank you.
Newly installed officers are as follow, from left to right: Dawn Gross, president; Gloria Frances, first vice-president membership; Elaine Schmidt, second vice president programs; Pat LeFiles, secretary and publicity; Priscilla Andrews, treasurer; and Dottee Cohen, member at large. After the installation, the Executive Board provided lunch, cake and punch to the membership and guests.
The next meeting will be held September 27 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center.