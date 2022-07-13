Members of the Garden Club of Sebring were gathered together for the first of their Summer Luncheons on Monday, June 27. Because there are no summer meetings, the board and members decided to meet for a social get together at a different restaurant each month until general meetings begin in September. Ten members were present.
Addie Ferguson, the recipient of this year's Garden Club Scholarship, joined members and was presented with a Certificate of Achievement reflecting her receipt of that scholarship she had been awarded previously. Ferguson lives in Avon Park where her mother is a teacher at Avon Park High School. Ferguson graduated with a scholastic average of 4.35. Her activities include the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America, Peer Mentors and Mason G. Smoak Youth Leadership of Highlands County.
Ferguson has been accepted into the University of Florida in Gainesville where she intends to major in Agriculture Communications, with a minor in Extension. She is delaying her university studies for a year as she is a statewide spokesperson for Future Farmers of America. This will involve not only appearances in Florida but out of state as well. The Garden Club of Sebring congratulates Ferguson and wishes her much success in her future education. Those attending the luncheon had a most enjoyable afternoon talking with and getting to learn more about Ferguson and her hopes for the future.