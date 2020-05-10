SEBRING – The Sebring Fire Department was surprised Thursday evening with a complete dinner from a 10-year-old girl who gladly gave up her meal to thank them for their service.
Grayson Campbell, 10, of Sebring won pizza and cupcakes for her entire family after participating in the Aktion Club of Highlands County’s Chalk It Up Contest last month. The winners were announced and Julia McTaggart of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Lake Placid, and Hendrix Lawn Service of Avon Park made a donation to pay for all the participants to win a pizza party.
Grayson, the daughter of Captain Chris and Katie Campbell of Sebring, was excited about winning the pizza but she had different plans for her meal. She wanted to offer her dinner to some local firefighters who always work hard at their job, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I wanted the firefighters to know how thankful I am for all the sacrifices they make each day. I wanted them to have my special meal because I wanted them to feel special since they are,” Grayson said.
Sebring firefighters Jacob Figur and Clayton Waldron were totally flabbergasted when the food arrived at the station at 6 p.m. Thursday, delivered by an Aktion Club representative.
“Please thank the little girl for us,” Figur said. “This is awesome.”
The Aktion Club provided more than just a pizza and cupcakes to the firefighters on the Thursday shift. The club assisted Grayson and donated salad and wings as well from Galati’s Restaurant in Sebring. They made sure there were enough cupcakes for all the firefighters and personnel at the station as a token to say thanks for all their hard work and dedication to the community.
Other winners received their pizza dinners this week and celebrated their victories.