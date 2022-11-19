SEBRING — The Sebring girls soccer team will look to lean on its experience and offensive prowess as its 2022-2023 campaign gets going this winter.
The Blue Streaks return plenty of players like their top two goal scorers from a season ago in Jackie Lackey and Shyann Debree. Lackey led the Streaks in goals scored with 27 even after they lost her for a portion of their season with an ACL injury.
It was actually her second significant knee injury in as many years. According to her, she blew out her ACL and meniscus in her other knee a year prior.
“It definitely was a little defeating having done the whole thing a year before and then having to do it all over again,” she said. “I was kind of asking, ‘Why?’ but I think it also kind of taught me to help the younger kids and see what they can improve. And because I’ve sat out so long, I can kind of see more the strategic side of things and where I should be in place, which I think will help hopefully this season.”
Lackey said she’s able to see plays on the field develop in real time. It enables her to play more proactive rather than reactive. She can assist her teammates with making the right plays and getting them in the right position.
She said she’s excited to see what the freshmen the Streaks will have playing up on varsity will do. They add a next level of speed.
TC Lackey, her father and coach, said they’ll be utilizing that speed. He’s excited to have Jackie back along with seeing what his players who were freshmen in 2021-2022 can do. TC really thinks they’ll have a good offense this year between Jackie, Madison Salazar and Debree if they can stay healthy.
The Streaks did lose some seniors in the midfield and backend. Lackey said they’ve been building those positions up in order to cope with the losses there. He’s excited to see what midfielder Gigi Guerra can do in terms of controlling the ball.
Senior defender Trinidad “Trini” Arceo said players like Guerra are always pulling out something new in practice.
The Streaks will have seniors out there though in Denise Forney as a midfielder and defender and Arceo as a defender. Not to mention a senior in second-year goalkeeper Jordyn Wickham. She and sophomore Katie Scott could be valuable in the net, especially with the Streaks only playing three defenders in the back.
“I don’t have what I would say, ‘a true defender,’ which is not a bad problem to have because I’ve got a lot more speed than normal,” TC said.
He believes because of the speed those three defenders possess they can cover just as much ground as four regular defenders.
It is kind of nerve-wracking for Wickham when thinking about only having three defenders. But her familiarity and trust with those on the field can play a pivotal role in it working. She’ll lean on that experience as a volleyball setter to maintain that mindset.
“I think it’s very important,” Forney said about team chemistry. “Just being a team especially in this sport is just so important, like working together and having that communication. And we’ve just been having that friendship too. So it just makes it easier to be a team.”
Both Forney and Arceo said they’re looking forward to facing Hardee this season. The two teams have developed a rivalry especially with the Wildcats taking three out of four and ending the Streaks’ season in the district tournament in 2022.