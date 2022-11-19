SEBRING — The Sebring girls soccer team will look to lean on its experience and offensive prowess as its 2022-2023 campaign gets going this winter.

The Blue Streaks return plenty of players like their top two goal scorers from a season ago in Jackie Lackey and Shyann Debree. Lackey led the Streaks in goals scored with 27 even after they lost her for a portion of their season with an ACL injury.

