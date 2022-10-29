PARRISH — The Sebring girls golf team may not have been at their best during Monday’s Class 2A-District 12 tournament, but they were certainly good enough. The Sebring girls cruised to a 28-stroke victory to claim the district title at River Wilderness Golf & Country Club in Parrish.

“We didn’t play as well as we should have,” said Sebring coach Lisa Lovett. “Melanie Suarez played well but that was about the only player who felt good about their game. The course was pretty challenging.”

