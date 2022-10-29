PARRISH — The Sebring girls golf team may not have been at their best during Monday’s Class 2A-District 12 tournament, but they were certainly good enough. The Sebring girls cruised to a 28-stroke victory to claim the district title at River Wilderness Golf & Country Club in Parrish.
“We didn’t play as well as we should have,” said Sebring coach Lisa Lovett. “Melanie Suarez played well but that was about the only player who felt good about their game. The course was pretty challenging.”
Suarez led the Blue Streaks with a score of 86, which was second in the tournament. Olivia Kesling and Rebecca Kesling ties for fourth place with identical scores of 93, Rylie Brooker shot 101 and Selah Damron-Lovett recorded a 136.
Coach Lovett said course conditions — along with a 6.5-hour round of golf — had an impact of the scores, as well.
“We are super excited to play next Monday at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club in the St. Pete area,” she said. “We look to bring the top spot home there as well. I know we can do it. The girls have been playing longer yardages all season preparing for these tournaments. They have been working very hard and they are ready!”
Parish finished second with a team score of 401, while Lemon Bay was third with a score of 420.
Boys Golf
The Sebring boys team placed second in Wednesday’s Class 2A-District 12 boys tournament with a team score of 342. Parrish Community placed first with a 337, while DeSoto edged Lemon Bay for third placed with a score of 347. The Manta Rays had a team score of 348.
Trent Bray led Sebring with a score of 80,, followed by Jack DuPriest with an 84 and Brayden Smith with an 86. Matthew Suarez and Jay Walkup both had rounds of 92.
The Blue Streaks will compete in the Class 2A-Region 3 tournament on Tuesday, while will be held at The Country Club of Sebring.
The Lake Placid boys placed third in Tuesday’s Class 1A-District 8 tournament with a score of 385. Lakeland Christian placed first with a score of 312, while All Saints Academy was second with a 379.
Parker Griffin led the Green Dragons with an 82, Wyatt Jackson had a 96, Michael Hough fired a 103 and Jose Patino shot a 104.
The Avon Park Red Devils had just three golfers and didn’t qualify for the team title.
John Skolnik led Avon Park with a 90, John Nelson had a 114 and Alex Musselman had a score of 122.