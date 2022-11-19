SEBRING — While the boys might be retooling a little bit, the girls squad brings back plenty of contributors. They’ll look to improve on their 7-8 record in 2021-2022.
Jackie Smith and her Blue Streaks girls basketball team roster have plenty of upperclassmen.
“I’m lucky to have those young ladies,” Smith said.
She said the Streaks plan to work inside out offensively. Feed the ball inside and let their post players score under the basket. Once they get going, they can pass out to the outside for their jump shooters. Three she mentioned were Shamari Jones, Gileanys “G Money” Martinez and Adrianna Maldonado. All three of them can “burn it up from the outside” as Smith put it.
Martinez said she worked every day in the summer, including the weekends, with help from her father to improve her jump shot. Smith agreed it’s improved and the junior guard’s gotten better at picking her spots too.
“My teammates need me,” Martinez said about why it was so important for her to become a better jump shooter. “And I need them.”
But Martinez believes her best skill in basketball is as a defender. She’s always hunting for the ball. In 2021-2022, she averaged a steal a game and 1.3 per 32 minutes.
Smith emphasized how much she loves defense and how variable they’re going to be on that side of the ball. That’s where the experience can come in handy.
Because Smith will press in the half court and full court, play 3-2 and 2-3 zone and even switch to the 1-3-1 all in successive moves. She’s leaning on that variability to throw opposing offenses off. She believes her players are capable of it.
“Because they know,” Smith said. “They think. When you want to do man-to-man, and you want to do that 1-3-1 press most of the time you got to know what you’re doing because most of that deals with traps.”
While the Blue Streaks head coach is excited to see an improved Martinez she’s quite amped about what point guard Shamari Jones will do this season. Because she’s the leader on that team. Jones never left the court, averaging 32 minutes a game last season while leading the team in points (11.9), assists (4.5) and steals (2.5) per game.
Jones said she worked to improve her passing – trying different ways to get the ball to her teammates. It’s important for her to make good plays as the primary ball handler. She’ll be passing to Martinez and last year’s leading rebounder Keely Jones, two players she thinks have made improvements.