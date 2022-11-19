SEBRING — The Sebring High School girls weightlifting team is getting ready for another busy season of picking up heavy objects and putting them down.

SHS boasts a fairly large squad with returners in the form of Kinsley White, Denise Hermoso, Morgan Hucke and Claudia Armengol, all of whom participated in district competition last season. Assistant coach Renee Crenshaw thinks the team will be in good shape this year. They need to get a few lifters right along with settling everyone into their weight classes.

