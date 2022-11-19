SEBRING — The Sebring High School girls weightlifting team is getting ready for another busy season of picking up heavy objects and putting them down.
SHS boasts a fairly large squad with returners in the form of Kinsley White, Denise Hermoso, Morgan Hucke and Claudia Armengol, all of whom participated in district competition last season. Assistant coach Renee Crenshaw thinks the team will be in good shape this year. They need to get a few lifters right along with settling everyone into their weight classes.
For those unfamiliar with weightlifting, the athletes all compete in a weight class. Everyone in each class competes in three techniques: the bench press, snatch and clean and jerk. Their highest weight lifted gets recorded.
Bench press is counted in conjunction with clean and jerk. For example, in districts, if a lifter bench presses 100 pounds for her second lift but not 105 on her third and does the same for clean and jerk, it’s totaled together at 200 pounds with her bests being 100 for both. Highest total wins.
Snatch is separate from those two but still works under the same rules in terms of the best being counted.
Both White and Armengol mentioned how hitting personal records is such an enjoyable part of weightlifting. Armengol said her favorite technique is the bench press. While White echoed that sentiment, she added in clean and jerk.
White’s max bench press sits at 145 while her clean and jerk max is 135 as she competes in the 129s. Armengol said she maxed out at 105 on bench when she was 107 pounds. Her goal is to bench equal to or greater than her body weight this season. She’s expected to compete in the 110s.
A four-year lifter, White joined as a freshman because her senior friends were part of the team. Now, as a senior, it’s partly her responsibility to encourage and assist her teammates. Armengol listed the fact that it was an all-girl team as a reason she joined her sophomore year. There’s no worry about failure because everyone is trying their best. It’s such a welcoming environment.
“They’re a great group of girls,” Crenshaw said. “They’re hard workers and they’re reliable.”
Get out to Sebring’s weightlifting meets this winter to see the Blue Streaks’ group of girls push themselves beyond their limits.