LEMON BAY — The Sebring girls tennis team will be heading to the Class 2A regional semifinals on Tuesday to face Bishop Verot. The Blue Streaks qualified for the regional tournament on the basis of a second-place finish in the Class 2A-District 11 tournament, which was held at Lemon Bay.
The Manta Rays swept both the girls and boys district tournaments, capturing 13 of the 14 district titles. The Sebring girls edged Parrish Community 10-9 for second place, which sent them to regionals. DeSoto was fourth, followed by Booker and Hardee.
Four Blue Streak girls placed second in the tournament — Alayna Myhre, Aly Smyth, Haley Waltman and Isabel Guerra, while Myhre and Smith placed second in No. 2 doubles.
Sebring’s No. 1 player — Reagan Lenihan — had a tough first-day matchup against Lemon Bay’s Jordan Shirley and came up short in a hard-fought match.
On the boys side, Lemon Bay scored all 21 points, while Hardee was second with 12 points and the Blue Streaks placed third with a total of 7 points.