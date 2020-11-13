SEBRING — Wednesday and Thursday of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts can be thought of as the appetizer. But IMSA is going to be serving up some serious racing action beginning today, with five races on the schedule, along with qualifying for Saturday’s 12 Hours.
Racing action begins early, with the first of two Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama set to begin at 8 a.m. for a 45-minute race.
The first of two Lamborghini Super Trofeo races will begin at 9:05 a.m. and there are going to be some familiar names in the field to Sebring race fans, including Madison Snow and Corey Lewis, who will be competing in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini in the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with Ashton Harrison, who competed in the Mazda MX5-Cup series with Sebring’s Sick Sideways Racing a few years back.
Snow enters the day with a 15-point advantage in the Pro class, while Lewis and McKay Snow have an 8-point advantage in the ProAm class. Victor Gomez IV has already clinched the Am class title and Randy Sellari has sewed-up the LB Cup class title.
A tough field got a little tougher with the addition of the No. 69 Lamborghini of William Hubbell and longtime Whelen Engineering driver Eric Curran. The duo will be competing in the ProAm class and will be assisted by Wayne Taylor Racing, who also has the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini with Stevan McAleer and Stuart Middleton, along with the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini of Harrison and Andrea Amici, as well as the No. 87 FaDa Racing Lamborghini of Sydney McKee.
The big boys of IMSA — the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars — hit the track at 10:15 for three 15-minute qualifying sessions that wind-up at 11:20 a.m.
Following a short break for lunch, the day’s feature event — the Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 — will begin at 12:05 and runs for two hours.
Kyle Marcelli and Nate Stacy have a 15-point lead for the GS crown, while Gabby Chaves and Ryan Norman have a slim 4-point lead in the TCR class.
The day winds-up with the second races for the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo.
Tickets are available at the gate and are $115 for Friday-Saturday or $85 for Saturday only.