SEBRING — January 23, 2019, a typical Wednesday, didn’t end like one.
On that day, Sebring unwillingly joined an ever-growing group of American communities that have suffered mass shootings.
At 12:36 p.m. Jan. 23, the Sebring Police Department, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to SunTrust bank at U.S. 27 and Tubbs Road. A man inside the bank had called 911, saying he had fired shots in the building.
Zephen Allen Xaver, 21, had shot and killed four bank employees — 54-year-old Debra Cook, 55-year-old Marisol Lopez (Rosado-Carmona), 31-year-old Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague and 38-year-old Ana Maria Piñon-Williams — and a customer, 65-year-old Cynthia Lee Watson.
Through the 911 call, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund tried to get the shooter to surrender, but eventually gave word for the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team to enter the building.
They arrested the shooter, who had a 9mm handgun.
U.S. 27 had been shut down from Lakeview Drive to Golfview Road. Aeromed helicopter, on U.S. 27 at Golfview Road, powered down. At a 4:30 p.m. press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Hoglund and Sheriff Paul Blackman confirmed the worst.
“It’s a horrible day for Sebring, Highlands County and the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, pledging support from the people of Florida and his assistance with the investigation.
A candlelight vigil was held that Sunday night at the former Highlands News-Sun Center on Magnolia Avenue.
On Feb. 7, a Highlands County grand jury indicted the shooter on five counts of first-degree premeditated murder. District 10 State Attorney Brian Haas plans to seek the death penalty.
This year, for pretrial conferences, the shooter has waived his right to appear, and is being examined for competency to stand trial.
Discovery in the case, released in July, confirmed what Haas said after the indictment: That the shooter bought his weapon legally at a local gun shop, not a gun show, just prior to the incident.
The Highlands News-Sun learned the shooter grew up in Bremen, Indiana. Once in 2012-2013, after an afternoon nap, he allegedly reported having a dream about “killing other students in a classroom.” He was admitted, twice, to the Eric Foster Counseling Services Behavioral Health Center in Plymouth.
Later, on March 7, 2017, a young woman told Michigan State Police Sgt. Matt Casseman that the defendant had said in messages he was “possibly thinking about suicide by cop and taking hostages.”
State police investigated and notified his mother, who promised to speak to him, but declined their assistance.
The defendant moved to Sebring sometime in the fall of 2018, was hired Nov. 2, 2018, as a part-time prison guard at Avon Park Correctional Institution (APCI), but quit Jan. 9, 2019.
His mother was to leave on a business trip the day he walked into the SunTrust branch.
SunTrust bank demolished the building in May with plans to work with local leaders on how best to use the site to honor those lost.
Throughout the year, local residents have left candles, religious mementos and personal effects at 1901 U.S. 27 S. as a makeshift shrine to the five women killed there.
Recently, the SunTrust Foundation has began work on a memorial replete with symbolism for the numbers 1, 2 and 3 for Jan. 23 and 12:30 p.m., the date and time the shooting occurred, and on the number five, for the five women.