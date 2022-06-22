SEBRING — Sometimes, even heroes need a help, Superman’s weakness was kryptonite. West Sebring Volunteer Firefighter Zach Campbell’s Achilles’ heel is kidney disease. Specifically, rejection of the donor kidney he received 15 years ago.
Campbell is fighting for his life. His health has declined to the point he had to leave his job in medical transport to avoid injury to himself or his patients. He has also had to cut back on some duties as a volunteer firefighter.
Campbell’s kidney is now being rejected by his body. He started having symptoms of rejection a year ago. A biopsy would show his kidney was functioning at only 20 percent.
With only one income, he and his wife Sierra, are needing some financial assistance. Unfortunately, being sick is expensive. The newlyweds have to travel to Gainesville for medical treatments and every day bills are getting harder to meet.
An account has been set up at MidFlorida Credit Union for donations to the family. Thankfully, grandmother Anita Herbst cooks loads of food, so they won’t be going hungry anytime. Zach’s mom and stepdad, Lauri and Eddie Syr, are also close by for support.
Campbell’s kidney problems started at birth. He was born with a condition called renal hypoplasia, where his kidneys were tiny and not compatible with life. For two years, Campbell was on dialysis while waiting on the transplant list. He finally got a kidney and all was well ... for a while.
He went to school but was not allowed to play contact sports. Then, his health took a turn about age 8.
“I started having really bad rejections,” Campbell said. “I wouldn’t eat and lost a lot of weight. They (doctors) put me on the transplant list again and dialysis.”
Campbell had to be fed through a G tube. The timeline gets murky as Campbell was young and “in and out of it.” The next transplant came in 2007 when he was 10 years old. For the past 15 years, the kidney has been great. Campbell went through high school and life as normally as possible.
“I didn’t let my kidney get in the way,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he had some learning disabilities in school because he was absent so much, but he loved JROTC. He said some people told him not to consider being a firefighter because of his learning problems but that is precisely why he was determined to become one.
He was unable to join the military, but he hopes on a career with Florida Forest Services as well as being a firefighter.
“Firefighter Zachary Campbell joined West Sebring Fire Department in 2016 during his senior year at Sebring High School,” District Chief Joe Romanik said. “Firefighter Campbell was committed from the start and obtained his Firefighter I certification along with several other certifications as a career as a volunteer firefighter continued to evolve.”
Romanik, Lt. Frank Olivero and Firefighter Jackie Hilts are just a few of Campbell’s colleagues who have supported him.
Romanik said Campbell participates in many public relation events with elementary schools, businesses and the Fire District.
“Firefighter Campbell has never let his health get in the way of his true passion for public safety but always knew his limits. Myself and the members are proud to have Firefighter Campbell as a part of the West Sebring VFD team and I am asking for the community to help Firefighter Campbell,” Romanik said.
Besides the MidFlorida Credit Union account, donations can be given at helphopelive.org. Links to the donation site can also be found on the West Sebring VFD FaceBook page.