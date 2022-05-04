SEBRING — Renee Brady has always been proud of her son, William Puzynski, but now the nation knows he is a hero. Videos have gone viral of Puzynski scaling the balconies of an apartment building engulfed in flames to rescue 1-year-old Sophia Elenus on April 23.
Puzynski attended Heartland Christian School and took the HVAC/Repair course at South Florida State College in dual enrollment. He graduated with a Sebring High School diploma and a certificate for HVAC/R from South Florida State College in 2014.
“He was making excellent money in Orlando, but he wanted to be a police officer,” Brady said. “He decided to go ahead and go into the Marines because, in the long run, it gives you an incredible credible advantage. So, he went ahead and joined the Marines and did his four years.”
Puzynski joined the United States Marines in 2016 and then attended the police academy in 2020. He joined the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 2021. Different training situations as a Marine could have helped Puzynski with the skills and bravery to climb a building on fire, Brady felt.
“He actually says his ultimate goal was to be become a SWAT officer,” the City of Sebring employee said.
Puzynski and other OCSO deputies were dispatched to a fire in the early morning hours of April 23. Upon arrival, the deputies saw an entire three-story apartment building was on fire, Puzynski said in a OCSO video interview. Fellow deputy Jhnon Palacio described the scene as having “smoke everywhere” and people hanging on balconies and lots of screaming.
The short video clip shows deputies trying to evacuate the first floor apartments.
Screams were coming from all over, Puzynski said. One voice cut through the rest – that of a baby.
“That’s what caught my attention the most, was her screams,” he said.
Barbara Elenus, a mother of four, said she went out to the third floor balcony because she didn’t know where else to go.
“I thought I was going to have to jump with my baby,” Elenus said on the OCSO video.
Puzynski knew they didn’t have much time due to the size of the fire. Without a thought for his own safety, he took off his vest and started climbing up balconies to reach the mother and child.
“Hand me your baby, hand me your bay. We’re coming,” Puzynski can clearly be heard yelling to the mother in the video. Ironically, the video being shared is from his body camera affixed to his ballistics vest.
“Please help me,” the mother screamed in fear.
“He just automatically ... he just started taking off his bulletproof vest,” Brady said. “It dropped perfectly.”
While Puzynski stood on the second-story balcony railing, he told Elenus to lower the child and let go of her. Understandably, she was hesitant. Puzynski got an arm wrapped around Sophia’s waist and was able to get on the balcony and lower Sophia to his partners on the ground level. Elenus and many others were saved by first responders.
Barbara and Sophia Elenus visited Puzynski and his partners a few days after the fire. A tearful and joyful reunion was held and filmed under far more controlled circumstances than their first meeting.
“He saved me and my kids,” Elenus said. “He did. He saved us and I want to hug him. And I want to tell him ‘Thank you.’”
In the OCSO video, fellow Deputy Digiovanni Lugo said Puzynski is a hero and after he scaled the building like Spider-Man, he should be in the next Marvel movie.
Puzynski didn’t want his mom to find out about the fire through news coverage or social media, so he called his mom after the shift was over.
“He woke me up,” Brady said. “It was like a little after seven in the morning, and he calls and automatically you know, as a mom, you think, ‘oh, what’s wrong?’ He’s like, ‘nothing’s wrong. I just wanted to let you know before you saw it on the news. I’m fine and I’ve rescued a baby from a fire this morning.’”
Once her heart started beating again, she watched the videos.
“I was extremely proud of him. I told him that and just told him that was ‘amazing’,” Brady said. “Then after I saw the videos, I was in tears with joy and just in awe. I was like, oh, my goodness. Then it kind of scares you, because you could tell he didn’t hesitate to put himself in danger.”
Puzynzki’s mom and stepfather, Randy Brady, are not terribly surprised by their son’s actions, but they are very proud.
“We’re absolutely amazed,” Renee Brady said. “We joke and say, OK, we raised a good one.”
The Brady’s will be with their son this morning when Puzynski receives the FOX 35 Care Force Award from FOX35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro. The presentation is scheduled for about 7:15 a.m. on “Good Day Orlando.”
Deputies Palacio, Lugo and Puzynski said they were not heroes, they were just doing their jobs.
“I do feel like I made a difference, but I would not call myself a hero,” Puzynski said humbly on the OCSO video.