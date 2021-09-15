SEBRING — Where were you when it happened? This is a question that sometimes brings people to their knees in grief and disbelief. People lost loved ones, friends, co-workers and so much more on Sept. 11, 2001. The world changed forever on the day, one that we should never forget.
In honor and remembrance of those who perished, the Sebring Hills Association held a breakfast on Saturday, 9/11. The Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring had a display of some very moving and informative photos as well as some newspapers describing the event.
Some of our local military were present including Glenn West (VP Veterans Council of Highlands County), John Schumacher (Army/Air Force, retired), David Fearney (Master Sargent, USAF retired and DAV Commander Service Officer) and Paul Hinman (Chaplin DAV and Chief Warrant Officer 4, US Army retired).
“I was in the Army/Air Force and jumped out of airplanes back in the day,” said Schumacher.
“I was not eligible for service, but was a Boy Scout!” said Ernie Hisan, who is a Master Gardener.
“I went to the site before and after 9/11,” said West. “It was somber, but remarkably wonderful. There are deep pits where the buildings were and there are waterfalls. It’s really something to see and it’s now one of the nicest areas of New York City.”
“I had a desire and a need to see the towers, Pentagon and Shanksville,” said Fearney who was a Master Sargent in the Air Force for 22 years. “It was very touching. I was impressed with the Pentagon where they had the birth dates of those who died there. In the fields of Shanksville, I laid a challenge coin on the marker of the Air Force pilot officer of Flight 93.”
The volunteers aT Sebring Hills included Sandra Langerak, Mathilda Wilfong, Lena Phelps and Mark Kinsey (front desk) and Juanita Weber, Diana Frederick, Ruth Mettauer, Ada Langerak, Ginger Bell and Jeff Bell (kitchen).
Breakfast included eggs (with or without cheese), pancakes (plain or blueberry), sausage or bacon, coffee and juice.
Paul Hinman is an 84-year-old veteran of Vietnam (two tours) and the Korean War. He is still a very active member of the community. He was in the Army for 29 years, worked with the Highlands County Sheriff’s office as a Major Detention Commander for 22 years and is now the Chaplin with the DAV.
“I’m pretty upset about the Afghanistan situation. We have Americans and others still being held hostage over there. Our government has not been completely truthful. I can understand the anger and frustrations of the soldiers from Afghanistan.
“However, this is still the best country in the world; this is still my country. We have our problems but need to get back to the Godly principles this country was founded on.”
Hinman’s wife Sandy, is also a Chaplin. She works with feeding the homeless and a program called Children Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) that helps children understand about their relationship with Jesus. Unfortunately due to COVID CEF is temporarily on hold as are many other community programs.
Friends and neighbors met for a community breakfast and remembered those who tragically lost their lives 20 years ago today. They also enjoyed just socializing with each other.
Fred and Joan Palm are regulars who enjoyed the breakfast. “We come here once a month for the great breakfast,” said Fred. “It’s the only time I get fed!”
Their next regular breakfast will be on Saturday Sept. 25 from 8-11 a.m. at their clubhouse at 200 Lark Avenue in Sebring. The meal is open to the public and is $6 for non-members, $5 for members, 3-12 is $3 and under 3 years is free.