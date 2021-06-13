This home is at 107 N. Egret St. in Sebring. It is priced at $224,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a very well-maintained two-bedroom, two-bath home with a two-car garage. There is an extra room that could easily be an additional bedroom. This home is located in a very desirable neighborhood – Sebring Hills – on an oversized lot.
New stainless-steel appliances are in the spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and a separate dining room. There is a large master suite, walk-in closet and a step-in shower. Guests will enjoy complete privacy with this split plan and private bathroom. Off the dining room is a finished enclosed porch with screened vinyl windows, air conditioned if you choose, and a private backyard.
There is a 20-by-15-foot concrete block workshop plus a 12-by-14-foot shed and concrete pad for your boat or RV with a 220 outlet. The roof was replaced in 2016 and A/C in 2012.
There are many additional upgrades and features you will notice about this home that include: vinyl plank flooring throughout, new fans, faucets, toilets, custom shades, extra storage, water conditioner, hot water heater, hurricane shutters, walkway from the front of the home to the rear and much more. It’s apparent the owners of this property have taken great pride in it. You will not be disappointed.
This property is centrally located to shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. If you would like additional information and a personalized tour contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS 280889