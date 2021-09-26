This home is located at 225 Jay Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $179,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
This cute two-bedroom, two-bath Sebring Hills pool home is calling out for its new family. Ideal as a starter home or a winter home, you’ll want to move right in when you see all its charm. At just under 1,200 living square feet with a spacious living room and no need to worry about allergies because there’s no carpet here.
Step through the dining room into the nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and sliding doors that lead into the ai- conditioned enclosed porch, used as a music room and it could be a nice game room, hobby room or even family room.
Master bedroom has an ensuite with a walk-in tile shower. Laundry night will be a breeze in the spacious laundry room, beside the kitchen, with washer and dryer included, it also has cabinets for extra storage.
The fenced-in backyard will surely be your favorite spot that you can set up to be your summer oasis. Real nice pavers all around the sparkling blue pool, ample space for your grill or smoker for a barbecue cookout and even a few areas to showcase your green thumb with a garden.
Need space for your lawn mower and tools? No worries, there’s a great 12-by-12-foot concrete block shed/workshop building just for that.
Also, some great updates include the new 2021 central heat/air, dryer and microwave, the septic was recently pumped in June 2021, water heater replaced in 2019 and the washer in 2015. This adorable home surely won’t last long, especially in this great location, so close to U.S. 27 and centrally located to Lakeshore Mall, shopping centers and restaurants. Come make this yours today!
For more information, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#282828