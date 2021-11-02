SEBRING — Model railroading has come a long way since 1901, the year when Joshua Lionel Cowen introduced the first electricity-powered model trains that made this hobby so popular.
Today, the variety and versatility of trains and trackage, limitless ideas for layouts and scenery, and digital wiring systems have opened up all kinds of creative opportunities for model railroaders.
Sebring resident Ralph Rensing is one of many hobbyists who has taken advantage of those opportunities in order to build ever more sophisticated model railroads.
“My dad gave me my first model train set in the 1950s when I was just one year old. It was an American Flyer, and I still have the set,” Rensing said. “I liked to watch the trains coming through Belleville, Illinois, the town where I grew up. But it wasn’t until I moved to Ft. Myers in 1975 that I took up model railroading as a hobby.”
Rensing joined a club called Scale Rails of Southwest Florida. Members range from beginners to master modelers. Most specialize in working on HO and N scale layouts.
Scale refers to the relative size of a model rail car in proportion to a real rail car. For example, an N scale model car is 1/160th the size of the real car. The designation “N” is short for “nine,” and refers to the 9mm gauge between the rails of N scale track.
“I like the N scale model best,” Rensing said. “The smaller scale lets me build longer railroad tracks and more elaborate scenery without sacrificing space.”
Rensing credits fellow hobbyist Charlie Yelvington with showing him how to build his first N scale layout on a hollow core door measuring 36” x 80”. This is a common baseboard for a beginner and someone with limited space.
Rensing also gets tremendous pleasure out of creating landscaping, adding buildings, and showing people engaged in different activities, all of which add a great deal of interest to the layout.
He credits fellow hobbyist Bruce Frazier with giving him lots of tips when he was first creating scenery.
Rensing estimates that he completed a dozen layouts, mostly on hollow core doors, during the 25+ years he lived in Ft. Myers. Each one was increasingly complex and detailed.
Rensing met his wife Irene in Ft. Myers. “It didn’t take her long to realize how passionate I was about my hobby,” Rensing said. “When we first got married, we were short of space, and I set up a model railroad over our bed. She never let all the dangling wires get in the way of our relationship. We’ve been married 38 years.”
His wife partnered with him at several train shows. “On one occasion, I bought a very stiff hard-brimmed hat. I put the very smallest Z-gauge track around it, and attached a power cord to it. Irene wore the hat at a show and people went nuts. Everyone wanted to see the lady with the traveling train on her hat,” Rensing said.
It turns out that Rensing’s accomplishments in Ft. Myers were just a warm up to a much bigger model railroading project for which he laid the groundwork in 2003. That’s when he and Irene bought a home in Sebring. The home had a 28’ x 15 ‘ garage which the owners had transformed into an enclosed room. A perfect set up for a permanent model railroad display. But it wouldn’t be until 2008 that the Rensings would sell their home in Ft. Myers and become full-time Sebring residents.
Today, the former garage houses an N scale, two-layer railroad with a freelance layout. The layers are linked by a helix which enables the trains to travel from the bottom layer to the top layer and vice versa. But what is most distinctive about the model railroad is the state of the art Direct Command Control (DCC) wiring system.
Traditionally, power has been supplied to model trains using direct current (DC). Power is sent to the track, and trains are controlled by varying the voltage supplied to the track. All trains on the same circuit of track operate in the same way. The only way to have independent control over multiple trains is to have different sections of track using their own supply of power.
In the 1990s, Digital Command Control (DCC), a more advanced system of powering a model railway, gained in popularity. In DCC, power is constantly supplied to the rails, and the movement of each train is controlled using a DCC decoder fitted to each locomotive. Each train can be controlled independently. This gives a large degree of flexibility to the operator with regard to train movements.
DCC also makes possible additional electronic effects such as locomotive sounds, lights, and steam!
Rensing’s next project will be to make his model railroad wireless.
Two of Rensing’s neighbors who are seasonal residents, are also model railroad enthusiasts. This winter, Rensing will be working with both as they develop much smaller N scale layouts than his own.
November is National Model Railroad Month. Rensing invites hobbyists to make an appointment to see his model railroad display by calling (239) 887-8394.