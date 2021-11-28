SEBRING — Sebring International Golf Resort has changed over the years since it was first opened as an 18-hole course in 1980. The golf courses are undergoing a major renovation. The last day of play will be Dec. 5 while the redesign is carried out. The target reopening will be in winter 2022.
Current owners, Helmut Wyzisk II and son Helmut Wyzisk III of Signature H Group, affectionately called H2 and H3 respectively, bought the Spring Lake Golf Resort in November 2019. When the Wyzisks bought the property, they created a 12-hole short course. The short course will remain open with a golf pass option for public and group play during renovations.
Director of Golf Operations Craig Bendall said over the years, the property has gone from 27 holes to 36 holes, along with an additional executive 9-hole course that has since been closed for a few years. When construction is complete the property will return to 27 holes (three 9-hole courses). The three courses will be renamed to reflect the changes and are simply listed by letter in the rendering.
The design of the new courses is being handled in-house by the golf development team. The design team benefits from personal knowledge from playing the courses and getting feedback from the golfers on the course.
“The issue that we had, going from a 36 to 27 (holes) is that one of the 18s was a lot longer than the other 18,” said Bendall. “When we took away the 9 holes on the longer 18, it didn’t operate very well in terms of pace of play and speed and different things. By rerouting it, they all play the same distances, the same pace of play — it’s just an overall nicer experience.”
The new courses will have the same par, whereas before they were different. Bendall said they have simplified the courses and they will be more operationally efficient to ensure good play for the golfers.
“The new courses include a combination of best holes currently in play, best holes from past renditions being brought back into play and newly created holes paying homage to what once was the world’s largest green and turning previously iconic holes, such as an 800-yard par 6, into an iconic par 3 with drastically elevated tee boxes (highlighting beautiful vistas) to an island green,” Bendall said.
While there will still be some sand traps, there will be far fewer, Member Director Paul Fisher said as some golfers get frustrated with them. Instead, they will contain grass.
In May, the team installed 7,200 sq. feet of Northbridge Bermuda grass from Star Farms and was pleasantly surprised with the abuse it could take. Star Farms is the only sod farm in Florida licensed to carry the grass and they are local.
“Using North Bridge Bermuda for tee, fairways and rough allows us the opportunity to smooth out bumpy fairways along with annual maintenance saving upwards of 30% due to its resilience to weeds, minimal need for irrigation and slower growth rates requiring less labor hours on mowers,” Bendall said.
Crews have already been hard at work on irrigation, drainage and other projects that have not effected play. The team looks forward to the completion of the project.
“It’s going to be a great course,” H3 said. “It’s going to be good for the area.”