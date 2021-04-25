SEBRING — Following much discussion Friday morning during a special meeting, the decision was made to not relocate the Sebring Library. Numerous members of the audience came forward to encourage county commissioners to leave the library at its current location after hearing a presentation from Librarian Vikki Brown.
County Commission Chair Scott Kirouac was the dissenting vote in the 4-1 decision to leave the library at the Allen Altvater Cultural Park at Lake Jackson.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he spent many hours, day and night, thinking about the proposal to relocate the Sebring library to the Ridgewood Drive building. He said while he commends the Sebring CRA for having a vision for downtown and the waterfront property, he is not in favor of relocating the city’s library.
“It sits on 4% of the entire parcel. It has a very small footprint. If they move forward with the waterfront plan, I would like the CRA to leave our library where it is,” he said.
Roberts said he spoke with a number of architects and engineers and learned that office space built like that in the Ridgewood Drive property could handle 50 pounds of weigh per square foot. He point out a stack of books could easily weigh 150 pounds. “The second and third floors would have to be designed to handle that kind of weight,” he said.
The Sebring CRA offered up to $600,000 to help with the cost of relocating the library if the county chose to do so. Roberts said anything over that would be the sole responsibility of the county taxpayers. “That’s a lot of money,” he said.
Kirouac said the bank building has a lot of potential, but also a lot of questions of whether it is suitable for a library building.
He said he likes the vision that is coming together for the waterfront property. Many have been asked what they would like to see at Lake Jackson and they have responded more accessibility.
The CRA is taking a different approach than previous boards, such as buying downtown properties, refurbishing them and selling them in order to make improvements to the downtown.
Kirouac said he is not in favor of completely walking away from the idea of moving the library to Ridgewood without looking at it further. He countered with a motion to send the CRA a letter of intent for exchange of the property to include cost share terms, a feasibility study, a structural engineering review, and a cost estimate study. His motion failed for lack of a second.
In Brown’s presentation, she told commissioners they did a digital survey of their library patrons in which they received about 150 responses. The survey asked what they saw the future of the library as being. Among the top response was a bigger building; more items to borrow, both print and digital; and more programs. Asked what they would like added, patrons replied a meeting/multipurpose area, a young adult area and a children’s area. When asked if they were satisfied with the current location of the library, 80.8% replied they were. What would improve the current location? The responses indicated a more welcoming entrance and possibly a reading garden. Patrons also said they would like to see the current location enlarged and updated.
The current library building is a total of 15,284 square feet, of which 1,890 is occupied by the Sebring Historical Society. The “horseshoe building,” the semi-circular white (former) Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive, has a total of 19,054 square feet under the main roof and an additional 2,560 square feet in the teller building.
Brown said staff estimated the cost of moving the library to Ridgewood Drive would be in the area of $2 million. Recurring costs would see another $81,000 added to the library’s budget, with the primary cost being for additional staff for the larger building.
Library patron Joshua Klatt said he has been in all seven libraries of the Heartland Library Consortium, including the one on the Seminole Indian Reservation in Brighton. “There is not a single library that is as beautifully location and situated as the Sebring Library. It is a great draw for parents. They can come to the library and had things they can do with their children. It amazes me that there could be a serious consideration to spend money to move the library from a location that the citizens are happy with. I believe we can find way to expand it in its current location,” he said.
Sebring attorney Cliff Rhoades said Ridgewood Drive has suffered through the years as can be seen by the vacant lot where the Nan-Ces-O-Wee once stood. “I am in favor of the commission pursuing this idea. I think the engineers can figure out a way to make the building work.”