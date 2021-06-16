Sebring Lions breakfast club meets

The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club met for dinner at the home of Lion Annette Hebert. Future fund raisers were discussed.
The members bid farewell to Lion Lois Sanders, who has retired as liaison with the Lions Club and the Sebring School System and will be relocating. We will miss her hard work coordinating with local eye doctors and to help individuals seeking examinations and new glasses.
The Lions Club will welcome new members. Please call 717-792-3185 if interested in joining this worthwhile, hard-working club.