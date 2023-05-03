On Monday, April 24, Lion Beverly Borowski presented the Sebring Lions Breakfast Club Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Jaxon McCracken at the Avon Park High School Awards Night. Jaxon plans to study at South Florida State College to obtain his electrician’s license. He is the son of Shannon and Mike McCracken.
Jaxon has volunteered at Hope Haven Transitional Housing Facility, the Children’s Museum and Avon Park High School JROTC. His big adventure was three trips to build homes for local villagers in Guatemala.
Kourtney Griggs, a student at Sebring High School, was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship on Tuesday, April 25. Kourtney is an active member of the African American Culture Club. He will complete his education at Ridge Technical College to become a master electrician/HVAC technician.
The Lions Club scholarships are awarded to students who have excelled in academic achievement and community service. The Lions Club is able to give these scholarships through hard work by members with fundraising projects. The club has been a member of the Sebring community since 1973. All funds raised by the club are returned to the community by providing glasses, surgery assistance, preschool testing and scholarships to students with vision problems.
Local citizens are encouraged to join the Lions Club by calling President James Jordan at 740-373-8500.