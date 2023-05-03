On Monday, April 24, Lion Beverly Borowski presented the Sebring Lions Breakfast Club Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Jaxon McCracken at the Avon Park High School Awards Night. Jaxon plans to study at South Florida State College to obtain his electrician’s license. He is the son of Shannon and Mike McCracken.

Jaxon has volunteered at Hope Haven Transitional Housing Facility, the Children’s Museum and Avon Park High School JROTC. His big adventure was three trips to build homes for local villagers in Guatemala.

Recommended for you