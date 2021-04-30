SEBRING — Local motorists saw something Wednesday night they don’t often see: a high-speed chase.
Fortunately, no one was injured and it ended after just 17 minutes. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Jaycob Cozier of Sebring on several charges, including kidnapping of his passenger.
At 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, 911 Consolidated Dispatch received a call about a screaming woman being forced into a car. A deputy sheriff found the 1999 Saturn Ion sedan parked at the Quality Inn near AdventHealth Sebring, and pulled in behind it.
The car immediately backed up, allegedly trying to ram the deputy, according to arrest reports, and took off at high speed, with the woman still trapped in the passenger seat.
The deputy followed him, down Valerie Boulevard to Memorial Drive, south to Sebring Parkway, back across U.S. 27 to Schumacher Road, then down Cougar Boulevard to Thunderbird Road and back to U.S. 27, again.
From there, the chase headed north to Avon Park, with a quick detour through the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot. Speeds on the highway reached faster than 100 mph. Deputies were able to deploy stop sticks, and the car, minus a tire, finally stopped at the Avon Park Walmart Supercenter.
Deputies charged Cozier with unarmed carjacking, kidnapping/false imprisonment, battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing law enforcement without regard to the safety of others.