SEBRING — A 60-year-old Sebring man has been charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence battery.
When Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene last Sunday, Kenneth Welch allegedly resisted and was also charged with resisting with violence and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Welch allegedly tried to strangle one victim, allegedly tried to use a steak knife on another victim and allegedly brandished a long rifle when he confronted deputies.
Arrest reports state that on the night of Sunday, June 12, Welch got into an argument with a woman that escalated to pushing her onto a bed and putting his hand on her throat.
The victim told deputies she could not breathe for a moment.
She also told deputies she invited their mobile home park manager to the house to assist her. When that person arrived, Welch allegedly armed himself with a steak knife and said he would kill them both, reports said.
The manager told deputies that Welch grabbed a wooden-handled steak knife from the kitchen and began to walk toward him with the knife in his hand, telling him to leave the residence.
When Welch moved toward the manager, reports said, the manager was able to hold Welch’s arms down. He told deputies that Welch still tried to stab him, but eventually dropped the knife.
The manager then wrestled Welch to the ground, reports said. The manager told deputies he feared for his life.
Deputies arrived and attempted to talk to Welch, reports said, but he allegedly refused to exit the home and speak with them. Reports said he grabbed a knife and retreated to a back room.
Reports said he then returned to the kitchen area, allegedly with a long rifle. Two deputies, reports said, retreated from the front of the residence for safety reasons when they saw he had armed himself.