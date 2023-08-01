Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives responded to reports of a sexual battery on July 29 in Sebring. After investigating the complaint, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies charged Juan Carlos Palomares-Alcantara, 46, with human trafficking and other crimes.
Human trafficking is punishable by life in Florida, according to statutes.
The victim, who admitted to offering Alcantara sex for money, said Alcantara pulled up next to her on the street in a white, four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck. After he asked, the teen told Alcantara that she would have sex with him in exchange for $60 for new shoes. He allegedly drove her to an orange grove at the end of Sheriff’s Tower Road. According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect tried to kiss and hug her, but the girl told him to stop.
The victim told deputies that Alcantara forced himself on her.
When he drove her to Kenilworth Boulevard to drop her off, he gave her $20. Upset that he didn’t give her the promised $60, detectives said, she became angry and punched him several times. She got out of his truck some distance from her home.
A detective found the pickup truck and Alcantara at his Melady Avenue residence. The suspect had a black eye, which he rubbed as deputies questioned him. His zipper also was down, deputies said.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim admitted to discussing price with the suspect in his pickup truck on July 24 or July 25: “Victim advised she told (Alcantara) $100.” She also described him as asking her to perform oral sex. They did not have sex, but talked about meeting again at a later date.
When he drove up to her on the street on July 29, she agreed to get in his truck. They then drove to an orange grove off Sheriff’s Tower Road. The victim told police she told the suspect “she would do something for him if he would buy her a pair of shoes.”
He agreed and the two got in the back seat of the truck and had sex. Alcantara then offered to give her $20, much less than the agreed-to price. She then punched him in the face and head. She exited his truck and entered a beauty salon, where she asked an employee to call her mother.
She told police that she had informed Alcantara that she was 16 years old. She identified Alcantara on the street to deputies.
“While speaking with (Alcantara) I observed injuries to his face, which were consistent with him being struck as the victim had described,” the detective wrote in Alcantara’s arrest affidavit.
Alcantara is charged with human trafficking, which is a life felony; because the victim is 16, he’s also charged with a second-degree felony, punishable by 15 years. Third, they charged him with two counts of solicitation, each punishable by 10 days in jail if it’s a second offense. Because deputies believe Alcantara forced himself on the victim, they also charged him with statutory rape, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.